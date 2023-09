LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas police officer is one of two people taken to the hospital following a Monday morning crash.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened at 10:32 a.m. near Eastern Avenue and Russell Road.

Investigators said the crash involved a marked LVMPD patrol vehicle and a black Lexus.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details about the crash have been released, as of 11:45 a.m.