Two people dead after crash at Lake Mead National Recreation Area

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Two people are dead following a crash within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

According to Nevada State Police, the crash happened on Nov. 14 at 2:50 p.m. on State Route 167, also known as Northshore Road, near mile marker 12.

Investigators said the crash was between a freightliner commercial tractor/trailer and a Mini Cooper convertible.

State police said both vehicles were traveling southbound on Northshore Road. The Mini Cooper partially stopped and then made a u-turn in front of the tractor/trailer, causing the crash.

According to investigators, 58-year-old Susan Fournier from Henderson was driving the Mini Cooper and her passenger was 60-year-old Diana Byrd from Las Vegas. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Nevada State Police said this was the 65th fatal crash in the Southern Command's jurisdiction, resulting in 79 fatalities this year.