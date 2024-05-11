Two Las Vegas police officers injured in crash near Cheyenne, 215

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Las Vegas police officers and another driver were injured in a Friday afternoon crash.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened at 3:44 p.m. at W. Cheyenne Avenue and the 215.

Investigators said officers were traveling westbound on Cheyenne over the 215. That's when a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Cheyenne made a left turn in front of the officers.

The patrol vehicle struck the vehicle turning in front of them, causing it to roll over.

Two officers inside the patrol vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver in the other vehicle was also injured.

None of those injuries are expected to be life-threatening.

RTC officials tell Channel 13 all roads in the area that were originally closed have now reopened, as of 7 p.m.