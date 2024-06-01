Two dead, three taken to area hospital after wreck in Boulder City area

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that is affecting traffic Saturday afternoon.

Nevada State Police confirmed that the exit ramp to head south on Interstate 11 at the U.S. 95 interchange is closed. I-11 will also be closed for several hours while authorities investigate.

According to NSP, the crash involved a wrong way driver and two vehicles collided head-on. One man and woman woman have both been confirmed dead at the scene. The wrong-way driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injures. Authorities said that driver will be booked on suspicion of impairment.

This driver also had two children in the car who were also taken to an area hospital.

Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.

We will update this report as more information is made available.