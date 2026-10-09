Two dead in wrong-way crash involving tractor-trailer on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are dead following an overnight multi-vehicle collision in Clark County.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said a sedan was driving the wrong direction on IR15 north when the crash occurred around 3:22 a.m. Friday.

Cameras caught the aftermath of a double fatal collision on I-15

Two killed in crash near the Speedway

A tractor-trailer and a second four-door sedan were among the other two vehicles involved.

Both sedan drivers died at the scene.

The semi operator was not injured.

All lanes near mile marker 54 were shut down with traffic diverted onto the I-15/Speedway Exit.

An investigation is ongoing.