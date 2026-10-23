Two dead in overnight crash along I-15 in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are dead following an overnight crash along I-15 in Clark County.

It happened around 4:13 a.m. on the southbound side just beyond exit 93 (State Route 168).

Nevada Highway Patrol said one car was driving the wrong way when it collided with another oncoming vehicle.

Both drives involved, a man and woman, died.

All southbound I-15 traffic in the area is being diverted onto Glendale-Moapa Road, to US-93.

Traffic can continue south of US93 back into Las Vegas.

—Here's the latest traffic report—