LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials are set to close Sunset Road, east of Valley View Boulevard this weekend.

According to the county, it's so crews can repave the road after they complete storm drain improvements.

Westbound Sunset will be closed at Polaris starting on Friday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. Traffic will be detoured around the work area.

Eastbound Sunset will be restricted to one lane of traffic.

The traffic restrictions will stay in place until Sunday, Sept. 24 at noon.