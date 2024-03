LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A vehicle pulling a trailer has jackknifed and is blocking several lanes of traffic on Interstate 15 southbound.

Nevada transportation officials said the incident happened at 10:53 a.m. near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NDOT

No injuries have been reported. However, it is causing traffic delays.

Transportation officials are advising motorists to take other routes or be prepared for possible delays.