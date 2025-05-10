Traffic update: What to expect as freeway signage updates restrict lanes near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced an updated schedule of overnight lane restrictions as part of an ongoing project to update freeway signage across the Las Vegas Valley.

The Federal Highway Administration officially designated I-515 between the Henderson Interchange and Kyle Canyon Road as I-11 in November 2023.

The project involves replacing I-515 signs with I-11 signs along portions of I-11, U.S. 95, U.S. 93, I-215, and local roads, spanning from Henderson up to Kyle Canyon Road. To keep traffic low, the work zones will only span five miles per night.

NDOT hopes the new signs will improve north-south travel and boost the regional economy.

Here are the traffic restrictions NDOT has shared:

9:00 p.m. Sunday, May 11 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, May 12:

• Lanes reduced on northbound I-15 from Oakey Blvd to the US 95/US 93/I-11 interchange (“Spaghetti Bowl”)

• Neon Gateway HOV on-ramps to north and southbound I-15 closed

9:00 p.m. Monday, May 12 to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 13:

• Lanes reduced on northbound I-15 from Oakey Blvd to the Spaghetti Bowl

• Charleston Blvd on-ramp to northbound I-15 closed

9:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 13 to 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 14:

• Lanes reduced on northbound I-15 from Oakey Blvd to the Spaghetti Bowl

• Neon Gateway HOV on-ramps to north and southbound I-15 closed

9:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 14 to 5:00 a.m. Thursday, May 15:

• Lanes reduced on northbound I-15 from Oakey Blvd to the Spaghetti Bowl

• Charleston Blvd northbound on-ramp to I-15 closed

9:00 p.m. Thursday, May 15 to 5:00 a.m. Friday, May 16:

• Lanes reduced on northbound I-15 from Oakey Blvd to the Spaghetti Bowl

• Neon Gateway HOV on-ramps to north and southbound I-15 closed

This work schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors.