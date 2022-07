(KTNV) — There was a crash on I-11 north of Horizon Drive Wednesday evening.

KTNV had a crew head to the scene, and it appears that the crash happened around 4:45 p.m.

Sean DeLancey says that the crash closed all lanes of traffic for about an hour and 15 minutes.

Traffic is now flowing normally according to the live view of the traffic camera.

Editor's Note: We do not have any official information on this crash yet. We will provide updates once available.