Traffic alerts for October 30, 2018

Fair
HI: 71°
LO: 53°
6:50 a.m. traffic report for Oct. 30.
5 a.m. traffic report for Oct. 31.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - This is a roundup of all the traffic alerts in the Las Vegas valley for October 30.
2:43 P.M.
#FASTALERT 30-Oct-18 2:43 pm,
Crash on US-95 Northbound before Charleston,
Freeway right lanes blocked,
Expect delays— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) October 30, 2018
#FASTALERT 30-Oct-18 2:43 pm,
Crash on US-95 Northbound before Charleston,
Freeway right lanes blocked,
Expect delays
7:48 A.M.
#FASTALERT 30-Oct-18 7:47 am,
Crash on I-15 Northbound before Russell,
Freeway right shoulder blocked— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) October 30, 2018
#FASTALERT 30-Oct-18 7:47 am,
Crash on I-15 Northbound before Russell,
Freeway right shoulder blocked
6:30 A.M.
Crash at North Lamb just before you get to I-15. As of this hour, backup goes all the way up to Tropical Parkway. 2 SB lanes on Lamb are blocked off.
TRAFFIC: Crash on N Lamb just before you get to the 15. Backup goes all the way up to Tropical Pkwy. 2 lanes SB on Lamb is blocked off right now. pic.twitter.com/Dy5hDFVW36— Nina Porciuncula (@NinaReports) October 30, 2018
TRAFFIC: Crash on N Lamb just before you get to the 15. Backup goes all the way up to Tropical Pkwy. 2 lanes SB on Lamb is blocked off right now. pic.twitter.com/Dy5hDFVW36
6:26 A.M.
Crash at Cheyenne and Marion between Lamb and Nellis. NB Marion is shut down. EB Charleston is also shut down. Avoid the area. Take Owens Ave. instead.
TRAFFIC: Crash at Cheyenne & Marion between Lamb and Nellis. NB Marion and EB Cheyenne is shut down. Take Owens instead. pic.twitter.com/svnRqaCFiu— Nina Porciuncula (@NinaReports) October 30, 2018
TRAFFIC: Crash at Cheyenne & Marion between Lamb and Nellis. NB Marion and EB Cheyenne is shut down. Take Owens instead. pic.twitter.com/svnRqaCFiu
Chopper 13 is heading to a crash on Cheyenne and Marion (between Lamb and Nellis). I’ll have an update @ 6:19 on #GMLV pic.twitter.com/Uz40bc09vY— Nina Porciuncula (@NinaReports) October 30, 2018
Chopper 13 is heading to a crash on Cheyenne and Marion (between Lamb and Nellis). I’ll have an update @ 6:19 on #GMLV pic.twitter.com/Uz40bc09vY
5:15 A.M.
No major problems reported in the valley.
HAPPENING TONIGHT
CLOSURES:
********************
WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News
Click here for all traffic-related stories
Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages
Download the FREE mobile app for your iPhone or Android
SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox
Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV
Get KTNV news headlines on your Amazon Echo.
Do you have a traffic trouble you would like for us to check out? Send an email to traffictroubles@ktnv.com.