Traffic alerts for October 29, 2018

UPDATE: Major backup on the 15 NB following a multi vehicle crash starting between Spring Mountain and Sahara. Vehicles involved are now on the shoulder but traffic is still moving slow. NB 15 is backed up all the way down Russell. Avoid the area.
6:22 A.M.
#FASTALERT 29-Oct-18 6:22 am,
Crash on I-15 Northbound after Spring Mountain,
Freeway center lanes blocked,
Expect delays
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the Intestate 15 northbound off ramp to U.S. Highway 93 from 7 p.m. Oct. 29 until 7 a.m. Oct. 30.
8 P.M.
NDOT will close the left turn lanes along eastbound State Route 160 (Blue Diamond Road) to northbound Decatur Boulevard from 8 p.m. Oct. 29 until 5 a.m. Oct. 30 in Clark County. Crews will be widening the turn-pocket, adding an additional signal overhead plus new pavement markings.
9 P.M.
NDOT says US 95 will be closed in both directions at I-15 starting at 9 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. tomorrow morning. If you're heading NB, you have to get off at LV Blvd. For those heading SB, the last exit before the closure will be MLK.
