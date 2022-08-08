Traffic alert: Northbound Jones Blvd. shut down at 215 ramps after crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Northbound lanes of Jones Boulevard were shut down in the northwest part of Las Vegas on Monday after a crash blocked traffic.

Traffic cameras in the area showed a semi-truck stopped and blocking all travel lanes at the 215 Beltway off-ramp at Jones Boulevard.

According to the RTC of Southern Nevada, the crash happened at the westbound exit.

Drivers were advised to use an alternate route through that area, or expect delays.