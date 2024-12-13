TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-15 causing delays in southbound morning traffic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash on Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas Strip is causing traffic delays on an already congested stretch of roadway Friday morning.

Officials are reporting a crash on I-15 southbound near Sahara Avenue, closing two of the left lanes.

This crash is backing up traffic all the way to the U.S. 95/I-11 connection to I-15, and even farther north, almost to the intersection of Cheyenne and I-15.

Allow for extra time in your morning commute or plan for an alternate route.