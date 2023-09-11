Watch Now
Three-vehicle crash causes injuries, delays on Warm Springs Road

Warm Springs, Eastern crash 9/11/23
Posted at 6:33 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 09:33:24-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person was injured in a three-vehicle crash that happened early Monday morning.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, the crash happened around 5:27 a.m. at Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue.

Channel 13 is on the scene and saw first responders appearing to use the jaws of life to reach a victim in a blue vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

No further details were immediately available, as of 6:30 a.m.

Warm Springs is closed in both directions and there is no timeline for when those roads will re-open. However, Eastern is open in both directions.

