Three people taken into custody after stealing vehicle in Las Vegas, crashing in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people are in police custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Las Vegas and then crashing in North Las Vegas.

According to North Las Vegas police, officers located a Kia Sportage SUV, which Las Vegas police had reported as stolen, near Civic Center Drive and Tonopah Avenue at 10:42 a.m. on Thursday.

When North Las Vegas officers tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver took off and started driving recklessly, traveling eastbound on Tonopah.

Investigators said when the Kia approached the Tonopah and Pecos intersection, the driver ran through a stop sign and collided with a Chevrolet Silverado pickup and a Chrysler van. During the collision, the Kia flipped over and came to a stop.

Police said the three people inside the stolen vehicle were taken into custody and taken to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. As of 1:40 p.m., they have only been identified as a male driver and two female passengers.

The driver of the Chrysler and a passenger in the Silverado were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

As of 1:40 p.m, there are roadway closures near Pecos and Tonopah. No timeline has been released on when roads could reopen.

WATCH: Police investigate after a stolen vehicle crashes in North Las Vegas