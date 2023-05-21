Watch Now
Teenager killed in motorcycle crash

Posted at 12:14 PM, May 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-21 15:14:48-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teenager is dead following a motorcycle crash, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said this happened on Friday just before 2 p.m. Officers said this was on Grand Montecito Parkway north of West Deer Springs Way.

According to investigators, evidence at the scene and witness statements said a 2012 Honda CBR250 motorcycle was approaching a curve in the road and lost control. That's when the motorcycle reportedly went off the road and the motorcyclist was ejected. Police said the motorcyclist then collided with a palm tree.

The 17-year-old was then taken to University Medical Center where he later died. Police said this is the 49th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction this year.

As of Sunday morning, police have not identified the victim.

