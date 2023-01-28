Watch Now
'Suspicious' death of pedestrian near 215, Hacienda under investigation, Las Vegas police say

KTNV
Police say there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was possibly hit by a car in the southwest Las Vegas valley on Friday morning.
Posted at 6:35 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 21:35:39-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "There are suspicious circumstances" surrounding the death of a man who police say was possibly killed by a car on Friday morning.

Investigators believe the man was killed sometimes between 6:50 a.m. and 9:14 a.m., and his death may have been the result of a hit-and-run. That's according to an incident report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The man's body was discovered off of Hacienda Avenue and Brent Thurman Way, near the 215 Beltway in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at 9:14 a.m. Despite all live-saving measures, the man was declared dead at the scene, police said.

"There are suspicious circumstances surrounding this death," LVMPD officials stated. "The death is still under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Collision Investigation Section Fatal Detail."

Anyone with information that could aid the investigation is urged to contact the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3060. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment may result in a cash reward, police noted.

