Suspected drunk driver causes six-vehicle crash at Charleston, Durango

Charleston/Durango crash - 5/15/24
Posted at 8:55 PM, May 15, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several people have been taken to the hospital after a suspected drunk driver caused a crash on Wednesday night.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened at 7:06 p.m. at Charleston and Durango.

Investigators said six vehicles were involved and five people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. All of them are expected to be released.

Police said one person was taken into custody after they suspected the person was drunk.

No further details have been released, as of 9 p.m.

