Suspect arrested near Las Vegas Strip after pointing firearm at multiple vehicles

2:35 p.m. - RTC officials said the right lane is open going southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard.

However, the left lanes are still currently blocked.

1:15 p.m. - A suspect has been taken into custody on Las Vegas Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

According to Las Vegas police, a vehicle was seen in the northwest part of the valley and a driver was accused of pointing a firearm at multiple vehicles in multiple locations.

Investigators used the Fusion Center, where multiple law enforcement agencies work together, as well as traffic cameras to locate the vehicle near Interstate 15 and Sahara Avenue.

Police said the vehicle didn't stop and officers used a "pursuit intervention tactic" to stop them.

The suspect was taken into custody and was not injured during the incident. No officers or citizens were injured.

According to police, the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Liset Way will be closed for about an hour. RTC states all southbound lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard after Liset Way are blocked. They are advising motorists to use other routes.