Suspect arrested in connection to North Las Vegas hit-and-run

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a North Las Vegas hit-and-run.

Police say this happened at 1:40 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Craig Road.

They were looking for the driver of a white van, possibly a 2013 to 2018 Nissan NV 200, according to a press release. In video released to media, the driver was wearing a red short-sleeved T-shirt, gray-ish shorts, and gray or white athletic sneakers.

Watch the video here:

Police ask for help finding driver who fled after hitting pedestrian

Police say the van was traveling eastbound on Craig Road, approaching the intersection with MLK Boulevard, when it hit the pedestrian, who was walking in a marked crosswalk.

"At this time, it is unknown who had the light," a North Las Vegas Police spokesperson stated.

After the collision, police say the driver of the van got out and walked toward the pedestrian, "then re-entered his vehicle and fled eastbound on Craig Road."

Tuesday night police received a call from someone saying they saw the white van. Police responded and found a white 2017 Nissan NV200 van in the 4000 block of Beauty Secret Drive. The van had no license plates and significant front end damage, police said.

Officers spoke with witnesses to get a description of the driver, who they located in the 1900 block of Double Delight Avenue.

Officers spoke to 49-year-old Herbert Ridge, the registered owner of the van, who said he got the damage to his van by hitting a "dog or something" on Craig Road on Monday. Ridge also told police he was wearing gray shorts and a red shirt at that time.

Police arrested Ridge on charges of duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury, failure to render aid at a vehicle accident, destroying and/or concealing evidence, and driving with a suspended license.

Anyone with information about this collision or the vehicle involved is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.