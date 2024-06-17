Storm drain repairs to cause lane restrictions at Torrey Pines, Alta Drive, Hyde Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lane restrictions are in place on Torrey Pines Drive as crews work on storm drain repairs.

Those repairs include removing and replacing storm drain pipe, backfill, and repaving.

Work is scheduled to run from June 13 through August 9 and will affect Torrey Pines Drive, between Alta Drive and Hyde Avenue.

Traffic will generally be restricted to one through lane for both northbound and southbound traffic, 24 hours a day.

There will be no left turns at the intersection of Torrey Pines Drive and Elton Avenue.

Crew work hours are scheduled to run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays and are subject to weather and equipment availability.

According to the City of Las Vegas, Rainbow Boulevard and Jones Boulevard are recommended as alternate routes for northbound and southbound traffic.