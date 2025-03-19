State police: Pahrump Valley Highway shut down after pickup trucks collide, killing man

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — Pahrump Valley Highway is closed down on Tuesday afternoon after Nevada State Police say two pickup trucks collided, resulting in a man's death.

In a press release to Channel 13, state police say they have the intersection of Pahrump Valley Highway (state Route 160) and Rainbow Avenue shut down. Troopers are re-routing traffic through side streets in that area.

Motorists and members of the public are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Both SR-160 and Rainbow Avenue are expected to be closed "for an undetermined time, due to investigation," a Nevada State Police spokesperson wrote.

The crash was reported at 4:17 p.m., police said. One adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Further information will be provided following the preliminary investigation," police said.