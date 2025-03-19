Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

State police: Pahrump Valley Highway shut down after pickup trucks collide, killing man

Suspected DUI driver hits NHP vehicle
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nevada Highway Patrol
Suspected DUI driver hits NHP vehicle
Posted

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — Pahrump Valley Highway is closed down on Tuesday afternoon after Nevada State Police say two pickup trucks collided, resulting in a man's death.

In a press release to Channel 13, state police say they have the intersection of Pahrump Valley Highway (state Route 160) and Rainbow Avenue shut down. Troopers are re-routing traffic through side streets in that area.

Motorists and members of the public are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Both SR-160 and Rainbow Avenue are expected to be closed "for an undetermined time, due to investigation," a Nevada State Police spokesperson wrote.

The crash was reported at 4:17 p.m., police said. One adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Further information will be provided following the preliminary investigation," police said.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

13 Connects

13 Connects: Help homeless veterans in Las Vegas