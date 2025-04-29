State police: Fatal crash leads to closure of NB US 95/I-11 near Railroad Pass

(KTNV) — Nevada State Police are warning of a fatal crash impacting travel on U.S. 95/Interstate 11 outside of Henderson on Tuesday afternoon.

According to state police, the crash happened in the northbound lanes of the interstate, near Railroad Pass. As of 1:52 p.m., all northbound travel lanes were closed in the area.

VIDEO: A traffic camera shows the police response to this fatal collision:

[Traffic Cam] Closure at I-11 and MM16

The Railroad Pass off-ramp (exit 15A) is being used to divert northbound traffic onto Dawson Avenue, then to Wagon Wheel Drive, state police said. Officials noted the on-ramp to go northbound at Railroad Pass is also closed.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story.