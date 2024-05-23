Standoff suspect surrenders, I-15 expected to reopen shortly in northeast Las Vegas valley

(KTNV) — The suspect in a Thursday afternoon surrendered to authorities, and roads are expected to reopen shortly.

Interstate 15 was shut down in the northeast Las Vegas valley on Thursday while police were are in a standoff with a suspect in a motorhome, the North Las Vegas Police Department says.

As of 4:30 p.m., southbound lanes of I-15 were shut down from the 215 beltway to Lamb Boulevard, Nevada State Police said.

All southbound traffic was being diverted from the I-15/215 northern beltway to westbound 215, according to state police.

Police say the incident began at 12:55 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a theft in progress at a business in the 15000 block of Apex Power Parkway, near Moapa.

The suspect left the scene headed southbound on U.S. 93 in a motorhome and was pursued by police who conducted a traffic stop, North Las Vegas police stated.

The motorhome was stopped on southbound I-15 at the Lamb Boulevard overpass and, as of this report, "the suspect is refusing to come out of the vehicle," police stated.

All lanes of Interstate 15 were shut down "as a precaution and to keep the scene safe."

Police noted the situation is ongoing and asked members of the public to avoid the area until it is resolved.