Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Standoff suspect surrenders, I-15 expected to reopen shortly in northeast Las Vegas valley

Interstate 15 is shut down in the northeast Las Vegas valley on Thursday while police were are in a standoff with a suspect in a motorhome.
Posted at 4:41 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 21:08:50-04

(KTNV) — The suspect in a Thursday afternoon surrendered to authorities, and roads are expected to reopen shortly.

Interstate 15 was shut down in the northeast Las Vegas valley on Thursday while police were are in a standoff with a suspect in a motorhome, the North Las Vegas Police Department says.

As of 4:30 p.m., southbound lanes of I-15 were shut down from the 215 beltway to Lamb Boulevard, Nevada State Police said.

All southbound traffic was being diverted from the I-15/215 northern beltway to westbound 215, according to state police.

Police say the incident began at 12:55 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a theft in progress at a business in the 15000 block of Apex Power Parkway, near Moapa.

The suspect left the scene headed southbound on U.S. 93 in a motorhome and was pursued by police who conducted a traffic stop, North Las Vegas police stated.

The motorhome was stopped on southbound I-15 at the Lamb Boulevard overpass and, as of this report, "the suspect is refusing to come out of the vehicle," police stated.

All lanes of Interstate 15 were shut down "as a precaution and to keep the scene safe."

Police noted the situation is ongoing and asked members of the public to avoid the area until it is resolved.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH