Speeding, impairment suspected factors in Henderson rollover crash that critically injured driver

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A driver is in critical condition after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Henderson on Wednesday night, the city's police department says.

Police and fire were dispatched to the crash on Sun City Anthem Drive and Colvin Run Drive at about 7:35 p.m.

"Preliminary investigation determined that a vehicle lost control and rolled over the center median where the vehicle came to a stop," officials stated in a news release.

Both occupants of the vehicle were taken to a local hospital. Police described the passenger's injuries as minor and said the driver was in critical condition.

"Speed and impairment are believed to be factors in the incident," according to HPD.

Both directions of Sun City Anthem Drive were closed for the investigation: southbound from Volunteer Boulevard and Thunder Bay Avenue, and northbound from Thunder Bay Avenue to Colvin Run Drive, police noted.

"This is an active investigation with no further details to provide at this time," they concluded.