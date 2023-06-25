Speed and impairment suspected factors in crash that left bicyclist in critical condition, police say

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson Police Department and fire departments said a bicyclist is in critical condition after a crash with a car Sunday morning.

Police were on scene near Wigwam Parkway and Pecos Road around 10:12 a.m. for reports of a collision.

Police arrived and transported the bicyclist to an area hospital. The bicyclist was last reported to be in critical condition.

Speed and impairment are considered factors in this crash according to officials.

Earlier today, police had the intersection closed for their investigation. RTC provided an update at 1 p.m. saying all lanes are open.

KTNV will provide more details once available.