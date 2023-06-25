Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Speed and impairment suspected factors in crash that left bicyclist in critical condition, police say

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
police
Posted at 1:11 PM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 16:11:59-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson Police Department and fire departments said a bicyclist is in critical condition after a crash with a car Sunday morning.

Police were on scene near Wigwam Parkway and Pecos Road around 10:12 a.m. for reports of a collision.

Police arrived and transported the bicyclist to an area hospital. The bicyclist was last reported to be in critical condition.

Speed and impairment are considered factors in this crash according to officials.

Earlier today, police had the intersection closed for their investigation. RTC provided an update at 1 p.m. saying all lanes are open.

KTNV will provide more details once available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH