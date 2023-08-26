Southbound I-15 reduced to one lane north of Spaghetti Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Motorists planning on traveling near the Spaghetti Bowl this weekend could face some delays.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, it's so crews can complete marathon paving work. These closures start on Friday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. and are scheduled to last through Sunday, Aug. 27 at 5 a.m.

This will be north of the Spaghetti Bowl and you can see the affected areas below.

Mainline Southbound I-15 Lane Restrictions



Lane tapers will begin north of Lake Mead Boulevard.

One lane of Southbound I-15 will be open between the Washington Avenue off ramp and the U.S. 95 bridge

Surface-Street Closures



Right lane closures eastbound on Washington Avenue between D Street and I-15

Right lane closures northbound and southbound on D Street between Washington Avenue and I-15

Southbound collector-distributor road will be closed between Washington Avenue and D Street

Ramp Closures



Eastbound Lake Mead Boulevard to Southbound I-15 on ramp will be closed

Southbound I-15 off ramp to Washington Avenue will be closed

D Street on ramp to southbound I-15 will be closed

Transportation officials are warning motorists to be careful when traveling through the area and use alternate routes if possible.