Skateboarder in critical condition after being hit by vehicle near Deer Springs Way, Durango Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A skateboarder is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened around 5:04 p.m. near Deer Springs Way and Durango Drive.

Investigators said evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a 1997 GMC Sierra pickup truck was traveling westbound on Deer Springs Way.

That's when a skateboarder was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk in "heavy traffic backed up from the intersection with Durango Drive". Police said the skateboarder was hit after crossing into the path of the pickup.

The skateboarder, who police believe is between 17 and 20 years old, was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown, as of 11:45 a.m.

Police said the pickup driver stayed at the scene of the crash and showed no signs of impairment.