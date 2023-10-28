Single-vehicle crash kills one, injures one in East Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in East Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at 4:33 a.m. on North Hollywood Boulevard at East Solaron Avenue.

Investigators said evidence at the scene, video surveillance, and a witness statement said a 2012 Lexur IS250 was traveling north on North Hollywood Boulevard at a high rate of speed.

A preliminary report states the driver lost control and hit a curb on East Solaron Avenue before the vehicle rotates and the driver's side of the vehicle collided with a cinder block wall.

The driver, who hasn't been identified, as of Saturday morning, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old passenger was removed from the vehicle and airlifted to University Medical Center with substantial injuries. Their condition is unknown, as of Saturday morning.