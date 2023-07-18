Sewer work will cause closures on Valley View and Flamingo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting on Wednesday, lane restrictions are scheduled to be put in place on Valley View Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

According to the Clark County Water Reclamation District, it's so crews can complete sewer work.

The left lane on Northbound Valley View Boulevard will be closed north of Harmon Avenue to Flamingo Road.

The left turn lane on Eastbound Nevso Drive will be closed.

Two lanes on Northbound Valley View Boulevard will remain open at all times.

Officials said access to all businesses and driveways in the work area will also be maintained. They add that while work is taking place, drivers should take precautions and use alternate routes.

Those closures are scheduled to be in place from July 19 through Aug. 3.