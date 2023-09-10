Several injured in crash on Fort Apache Road near Tropicana Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least four people have been injured after a Sunday crash on Fort Apache Road.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, several people reported two vehicles were "driving recklessly" while driving southbound on Fort Apache from Peace Way.

Investigators said a third vehicle was attempting to make a southbound turn onto Fort Apache when they were hit by one of the reckless drivers.

Police said the suspect driver and passengers in his vehicle were taken to the hospital as well as a driver in the vehicle they hit.

As of 2:30 p.m., no further details about the crash have been released.

Fort Apache Road is closed in both directions between Tropicana Avenue and Peace Way while police continue their investigation.