'Sensitive police incident' forces closure of southbound I-15 at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity forced the closure of southbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Lake Mead Boulevard on Friday morning.

The closure was reported at 8:16 a.m. by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, which noted that all lanes were blocked.

A spokesperson for Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol couldn't immediately provide further details but described the situation as "a sensitive police incident."

Interstate 15 will be closed in the area and "there is no estimated time of when it will reopen," the public information officer stated.

Drivers and members of the public were asked to please avoid the area.

This is a developing story.