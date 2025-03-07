Section of highway closing for roadwork in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Upcoming road work will shut down a section of I-11/U.S. 95 in the northwest valley.

The northbound and southbound lanes between Skye Canyon Park Drive and Durango Drive will close beginning at 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 9.

Closures will recur nightly from 9 a.m. until 5 a.m. through Wednesday, March 12.

The closure is for work on the Grand Teton Drive overpass

Northbound traffic will exit at Durango Drive, go north on El Capitan Way, west on Racel Street, then west on Skye Canyon Park Drive to the northbound highway on-ramp.

Southbound I-11/U.S. 95 traffic will be detoured west to Skye Canyon Park Drive, south on Grand Canyon Drive, east on Farm Road, south on Oso Blanca Road, and north on Durango Drive to the southbound highway on-ramp.

These detour routes will be marked.