RTC receives $5.8 million to improve Charleston Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Charleston Boulevard could soon be getting an upgrade.

On Wednesday, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada announced they had received a $5.86 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program.

"This is a significant step forward for our region as we work toward improving mobility infrastructure and the safety of all road users for our community," said RTC Board Chairman and Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones. "We have our federal delegation to thank for their work in securing this much-needed funding."

RTC officials said the money will be used to complete planning, preliminary engineering, and environmental clearance phases for a 16.9-mile-long high-capacity transit line along Charleston Boulevard. They add its the region's third highest ridership route.

The project includes dedicated transit travel lanes, bike lanes, wide sidewalks, enhanced transit station areas with more space, lighting, shade, and real-time bus arrival information, streetscape improvements such as trees and ADA-accessible crossing, and safety/traffic management technology.

RTC officials said they're working with Clark County, the City of Las Vegas, and the Nevada Department of Transportation to develop this project. However, they haven't laid out a timeline for when that development process would be completed.