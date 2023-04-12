RTC receives $2 million for smart traffic signal program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is working on a project that could help first responders and buses get through intersections faster.

On Wednesday, the agency said it received $2 million in federal funding for several projects including a cloud-based system that optimizes traffic signal timing.

That is set to be tested along a portion of Charleston Boulevard.

The technology would detect approaching buses and make green lights longer so those buses can get through the intersection.

The agency said the corridor it's studying is on Route 206, which has the third highest ridership in the region with people making more than 4.1-million trips on that route in 2019.

The RTC said another focus is artificial intelligence analytics at intersections in downtown Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Medical District.

That area includes six fire station service areas and University Medical Center.

The RTC said those analytics use video from traffic cameras along with advanced computing through artificial intelligence to monitor traffic conditions and movements to collect data related to safety concerns.

That includes people who run red lights and near-misses as vehicles avoid crashing into emergency vehicles.

The agency said this new technology could allow first responders to get through intersections faster and in a safer manner.

The pilot project is expected to take about 18 months to complete.

The RTC adds they're also setting aside $1 million to make sure the first phase can eventually be expanded in the future across Southern Nevada.