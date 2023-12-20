RTC, Harry Reid International Airport officials urging travelers to plan ahead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Christmas is days away and millions of Americans, including Las Vegans, are traveling this holiday season.

According to AAA, they're expecting more than 115.2 million people to travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1. That's 2.2% higher than last year and is the second-highest number since 2000.

"The travel outline for the year-end holidays echoes what we've been seeing in travel throughout 2023," said Brian Ng, Senior Vice President of Membership and Travel Marketing for AAA Nevada. "Despite high costs, more Americans are prioritizing creating memories with loved ones and exploring new destinations."

When you break that 115.2 million down, AAA officials are expecting 103.6 million to hit the roads, 7.51 million to fly, and 4.05 million to take other forms of transportation.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is anticipating the heaviest delays on Tuesday, Dec. 26 and Tuesday, Jan. 2, particularly motorists driving on Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and Primm.

RTC of Southern Nevada

RTC buses will operate on a Sunday schedule for transit service valley-wide on Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25, and on New Year's Day, Monday, Jan. 1. The RTC will also offer free transit rides on New Year's Eve starting at 6 p.m. and running through 9 a.m. on New Year's Day.

For those traveling to the airport, RTC officials said free parking is available at the Centennial Hills Transit Center or the South Strip Transit Terminal with direct access to Harry Reid International Airport's Ground Level Zero at Terminal 1 via the Centennial Express or Route 109 Maryland Parkway.

According to airport officials, parking will definitely be in demand this holiday season. You can see their parking forecast below.

Harry Reid International Airport

Airport officials are advising travelers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before your scheduled departure time and allow even more time if you are parking at the airport.

They also want to remind travelers that it's not recommended to bring wrapped gifts with you and that it's better to wait until you arrive at your destination to wrap presents or use a gift bag. If an item sets off an alarm, security officers may have to unwrap the item to inspect it. That applies to wrapped gifts at checkpoints and in checked luggage.

You can see more airport holiday travel tips here.