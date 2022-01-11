RTC experiencing bus service delays due to rise in COVID cases

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The latest surge in Omicron cases is now affecting transportation here locally.

One of the most recent agencies reeling from the effects of the new variant is the Regional Transportation Commission, or the RTC.

If you ride the city bus, chances are you've been notified of several delays in the past few weeks.

The RTC attributes the disruption in service to many drivers falling ill with Covid.

The recent rise in cases has put a strain on staffing. We spoke to the Deputy CEO with the RTC, Francis Julien, and he says the biggest issue they are facing is not having enough staff on standby, which is now causing a roughly 3% service shortage.

"In the past two weeks, I want to say it's been exacerbated by the number of cases of drivers that are sick. So we are experiencing some sort of delays," said Julien.

13 Action News was made aware of the issue after a regular rider contacted us saying the delays have made them late to work several times, causing them to be reprimanded. The rider sent in this email to our newsroom stating, "I leave extra early to avoid delays and i’m still late as of recently. I called RTC and get nothing but excuses . I’m reaching out on behalf of myself and the rest of the working force that takes rtc to and from work to please investigate what is going on before all of us lose our jobs...."

We reached out to the RTC and they say customer complaints are taken very seriously, and they do have a plan in place to mitigate delays.

"There's a point when we're missing too many drivers we just can't change routes, so we have to cancel some of the trips. What we're doing with our contractors, is the routes that are only running each hour, we're really, really prioritizing those. Obviously, we don't want anybody to be stranded that long of a time. So, we're really focusing on filling the routes where buses are not as frequent."

The RTC is asking riders to be patient with bus drivers as they work to avoid any major delays.

"They're doing their best to connect our riders to places of opportunities, whether it's through their employment, grocery stores, etc., so please, please be respectful to the drivers that are coming into work," said Julien.

The RTC is urging riders to download the RTC Ride App to keep up with any service delays, they are also encouraging bus drivers to apply for any open positions.

To learn more about how you can keep up with delayed bus routes, or if you are looking to apply, head over to www.rtcsnv.com .