RTC expands bike share services, adds six new stations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas locals will now be able to use bike share services in a new part of the valley.

Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada officials have announced they've purchased 37 new electric bikes with 24 docks across six new stations.

They are located at:



LGBTQIA+ Community Center of Southern Nevada, 401 S. Maryland Parkway

Bruce Street and Ogden Avenue

Fremont Street and Bruce Street

Urban Lofts, 1980 E. Fremont Street

Charleston Boulevard and Burnham Avenue

East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Avenue

"For many residents, getting around can be a challenge, especially for those who rely on public transit for work, errands, or visiting family," said Councilwoman Olivia Diaz. "RTC Bike Share offers a flexible option that will truly enhance how people live, work, and connect."

The expansion is subsidized by $142,500 in federal funding as well as $7,500 in local funding.

According to RTC officials, since the Bike Share program launched in October 2016, riders have collectively burned over 45 million calories and helped reduce vehicle miles traveled by removing over one million pounds of CO2 emissions from single-occupant trips.

You can learn more about the Bike Share program here.