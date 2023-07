LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The dog days of summer are winding down and if you're heading up to Mount Charleston for one last hurrah before school starts next week, it might take you a little longer.

Nevada Department of Transportation

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, crews are currently doing rock scaling near Mount Charleston. That means loose rocks that could potentially fall on vehicles below are being removed.

Transportation officials said motorists should expect intermittent delays on Kyle Canyon Road this week.