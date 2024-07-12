Roads reopens after motorcyclist killed in crash with semi-truck at Jones, Sunset

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a semi-truck in the southern Las Vegas valley on Friday morning.

The intersection of Jones Boulevard and Sunset Road was closed in all directions while detectives collected evidence. As of 11:47 a.m., all lanes of traffic had reopened, according to an alert from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Police say the crash was report at 5:40 a.m. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the collision scene.

The driver of the semi-truck remained on site and police say impairment is not suspected at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information was immediately available from local authorities.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area during the closure.