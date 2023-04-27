Road work coming to Jones and Lake Mead, Charleston and Torrey Pines

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Valley drivers could see more closures coming soon thanks to a new intersection improvement project.

This will affect North Jones Boulevard and West Lake Mead Boulevard as well as West Charleston Boulevard at South Torrey Pines Drive.

The City of Las Vegas said it's to construct dedicated right-turn lanes, bus turnouts, traffic signal modifications, mill and overlay of existing pavement, and installing sidewalks, curbs, gutters, streetlights, and medians.

The Jones and Lake Mead phase of the project is expecting to start on May 1 while the Charleston and Torrey Pines phase is expected to begin after Memorial Day.

The city said there could be some lane closures as crews work from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

City officials are advising drivers to use alternate routes including Smoke Ranch Road and Vegas Drive or Oakey Boulevard and Alta Drive for east/west travel and Rainbow Boulevard and Decatur Boulevard for north/south travel.

The project is expected to be completed by Feb. 2024.