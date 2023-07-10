Watch Now
Road closures on Interstate 15 scheduled for Monday night

Posted at 6:43 AM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 09:43:51-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More closures are going to Interstate 15.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, overnight closures are scheduled at I-15 northbound and Russell Road. That's scheduled to last from Monday at 9 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m.

Crews will be installing 10 new LED signs as part of the I-15/Tropicana Interchange project.

During this time, northbound drivers will be diverted into the collector-distributor lane that is parallel to I-15.

Officials add that closures are subject to change due to weather and other factors and that they post real-time information at I15trop.com and the I-15 Trop app.

