Road closures hitting Pinto Lane as street improvements continue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Additional road closures are coming to Pinto Lane as Las Vegas crews continue work on a street improvement project.

According to officials with the City of Las Vegas, Pinto Lane will be closed from Rancho Drive to Rose Street for about three months starting on Tuesday, Sept. 5. They add that only local traffic will be allowed in the area between Rancho Drive and Shadow Lane.

Officials are encouraging motorists to use other routes. For eastbound and westbound alternate routes, the suggest taking Alta Drive and Palomino Lane.

Crews will be working on Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The $7.3 million Pinto Lane project will include improvements to sewers, storm drains, water lines, fiberoptic cables, new trees, new streetlights, Medical District-branded bus shelters, new traffic signals at Tonopah Drive and Pinto Lane, and replacing curbs, gutters, and sidewalks.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2024.