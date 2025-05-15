Road closures coinciding with graduation events coming to Maryland Parkway May 19-21

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County has announced road closures on Maryland Parkway between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road to relocate power lines underground.

The road closures and lane reductions will start on Monday, May 19 at 6 a.m. and end on Wednesday, May 21 at 6 a.m.



Northbound Maryland Parkway at Tropicana Avenue CLOSED

Southbound Maryland Parkway reduced to two lanes at Tropicana Avenue

One dedicated right turn lane One lane for through traffic and left turns

Tropicana Avenue reduced to two lanes in each direction

Clark County recommends drivers take Eastern Avenue or University Center Drive for detours.

Clark County Detour map for Maryland Parkway closures on May 19-21, 2025.

These traffic closures coincide with two major graduation events at the nearby Thomas & Mack Center: The College of Southern Nevada commencement and Clark County School District graduation.



CSN Commencement: May 19, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

CCSD Graduation: May 20, 8:30 a.m.

If you're driving in the area, the county said to expect delays and remain cautious.

These road closures and reductions are a part of the county's $10.3 million Maryland Parkway Overhead Utility Underground project.

