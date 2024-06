LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A western valley intersection is still blocked hours after a fatal motorcycle wreck.

Around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers responded to a wreck in the area of Alta And Buffalo.

A motorcycle was speeding and hit the back of a white van, according to police. The motorcycle driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment is not suspected at this time.