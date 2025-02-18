Watch Now
Reimagine Boulder Highway: Updated roadwork coming to Lake Mead Parkway

City of Henderson
HENDERSON (KTNV) — As part of the Reimagine Boulder Highway project in Henderson, a storm drain installation process will close portions of Lake Mead Parkway, starting this week.

The city said roadwork is expected to last across two weekends:

  • Westbound Lake Mead Parkway CLOSED from Friday, Feb 21 at 8 p.m. to Monday, Feb. 24 at 5 a.m.
  • Eastbound Lake Mead Parkway CLOSED from Friday, Feb 28 at 8 p.m. to Monday, March 3 at 5 a.m.

Boulder Highway will stay open in both directions with access to businesses maintained, the city said.

RBH Lake Mead by christian.hudspeth on Scribd


For more information on the project, visit reimagineboulderhighway.com.

