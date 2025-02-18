Reimagine Boulder Highway: Updated roadwork coming to Lake Mead Parkway

HENDERSON (KTNV) — As part of the Reimagine Boulder Highway project in Henderson, a storm drain installation process will close portions of Lake Mead Parkway, starting this week.

The city said roadwork is expected to last across two weekends:



Westbound Lake Mead Parkway CLOSED from Friday, Feb 21 at 8 p.m. to Monday, Feb. 24 at 5 a.m.

from Friday, Feb 21 at 8 p.m. to Monday, Feb. 24 at 5 a.m. Eastbound Lake Mead Parkway CLOSED from Friday, Feb 28 at 8 p.m. to Monday, March 3 at 5 a.m.

Boulder Highway will stay open in both directions with access to businesses maintained, the city said.

For more information on the project, visit reimagineboulderhighway.com.