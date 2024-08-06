Boulder Highway project in Henderson could be headache for a time, but end result should improve area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's big changes coming to a 7.5-mile stretch of Boulder Highway in Henderson, but there could be some headaches in store before it's all complete.

Construction for the project, which is set to begin Aug. 19, will happen on Boulder Highway from Wagonwheel Drive in Henderson northbound to just before Boulder Highway and Russell Road.

A little ways north of that is the USA Tire Shop, a family-owned business run by Roberto Jimenez and Maria Verduzco. They're not sure what to expect from the work, but it could have an impact on traffic all along Boulder Highway, which runs from Henderson into a section of Clark County and then to Las Vegas.

"It's already hard because this corner is weird," said Jimenez from inside the shop, which is just steps from Boulder Highway. "You know, we just got one entrance, that's it. It's easy for people to miss the entrance."

Because safety concerns have been raised for years about Boulder Highway — speeding drivers, lots of pedestrians, and a lack of lighting in some areas — projects like this one have been needed, many say.

Improvements will include a new bus line stretch of road in the median, new enhanced bicycle lanes and added lighting, among other changes.

WATCH | Drone footage perspective of the stretch of Boulder Highway to be worked on

For more information on the project, visit www.ReimagineBoulderHighway.com.