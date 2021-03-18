RTC honors Las Vegas area frontline workers on Transit Worker Appreciation Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When the rest of the world stopped, the frontline workers at the Regional Transportation Commission were working around the clock, making sure commuters got to their destinations.

On Thursday, three deserving employees were honored.

Mohammed Hosain, a bus driver with the RTC, says the people are what motivate him to report to work each day.

RELATED SERIES | LIGHTS OUT: The week that changed Las Vegas

“The last year and a half we went through a lot of tough times," he recalled. "There were friends and family members that were lost."

"It took not taking off and staying home to support them [bus riders] and show them that we're all in this together,” said Hosain.

A year ago today, when the pandemic began, frontline workers like Jessica Brown were thrust onto...the frontline. Although it may have felt like everything came to a standstill, their jobs never stopped.

Brown's job at Marksman Security is to monitor transit cameras and phone lines, assisting commuters and navigating them through the "new normal."

“Coronavirus has been tough on everybody," said Brown.

SIMILAR: Hospital staff, patient in Las Vegas reflect on COVID year

"I try to be understanding because every situation is different...Marksman Security is working closely with the RTC to make sure that everyone gets to where they need to go.”

For essential employees like Faye Smith, who make sure the buses and common areas of the Bonneville Transit Center are properly sanitized, she says working in transit during the pandemic has been a major adjustment.

“To me, this [being honored] is really special because I take my job really seriously," said Smith. "And for me not to get sick in the middle of this pandemic, and still be able to keep everyone safe, it’s a blessing."

"I’m blessed and I love my job," she added. So, it makes it easy."

Hosain says the riders in the Las Vegas valley have made the process of working during COVID-19, much easier.

“That’s one of the most motivating things for me, to see how the young generation is really coming out and they are staying strong," Hosain said.

PositivelyLV | Read more good news from Las Vegas and Southern Nevada

"You don’t have to tell them to put on their masks, they’re prepared, and looking out for other people,” he said.

Each honoree received a cape as a part of celebrating National Transit Driver Appreciation Day, with a new moniker - Transit Super Hero Day - that is to be celebrated by the RTC on March 18 of every year.

So if you're planning on hopping on public transportation, be sure to tell a transit worker, thank you.