Ramp closure coming at St. Rose Parkway, more I-15 traffic updates

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is continuing its I-15 South Widening Project by announcing a new closure at St. Rose Parkway.

The St. Rose Parkway on-ramp to southbound I-15 will be closed on Friday, Aug. 23 from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NDOT said there will be a detour available through the Sloan Road on-ramp via South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Southbound lane reductions on I-15 from I-215 to Silverado Ranch Boulevard continue nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

NDOT said these lane reductions have now been extended to Sept. 20.

Southbound I-15 is reduced to one lane from I-215 to Silverado Ranch Boulevard, and the far-right shoulder is completely closed each day for paving equipment.

For more information on the NDOT I-15 South Widening Project, visit their website.